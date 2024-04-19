Cuba toasts the rum cocktail at Havana Club international competition

Cuba is famous for its rum cocktails and on Wednesday evening below Havana’s iconic Morro Castle, guarding its bay, 400 people gathered to toast its best-known rum, Havana Club, but not with Cuba libres, mojitos and daiquiris in hand.

The festivities marked the culmination of an international competition sponsored by the brand, a joint venture between Cuba Ron SA and Pernod Ricard, pitting the cocktail mixing skills of 600 bartenders against one another.

"The uniqueness of the event is that beyond promoting the individual creation of cocktails ... it takes into account friendship and camaraderie," said Havana Club's global ambassador, Alfredo Guerra.