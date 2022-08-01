    বাংলা

    Hot dogs - and cats - get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer

    The device consists of a battery-operated, 80-gramme fan that is attached to a mesh outfit and blows air around an animal's body

    Reuters
    Published : 1 August 2022, 06:13 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2022, 06:13 AM

    A Tokyo clothing maker has teamed up with veterinarians to create a wearable fan for pets, hoping to attract the anxious owners of dogs - or cats - that can't shed their fur coats in Japan's blistering summer weather.

    The device consists of a battery-operated, 80-gramme (3-ounce) fan that is attached to a mesh outfit and blows air around an animal's body.

    Rei Uzawa, president of maternity clothing maker Sweet Mommy, says she was motivated to create it after seeing her own pet chihuahua exhausted every time it was taken out for a walk in the scorching summer heat.

    "There was almost no rainy season this year, so the hot days came early, and in that sense, I think we developed a product that is right for the market," she said.

    After the rainy season in Tokyo ended in late June, the Japanese capital suffered the longest heatwave on record with temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) for nine days.

    "I usually use dry ice packs (to keep the dog cool). But I think it's easier to walk my dog if we have this fan," said Mami Kumamoto, 48, owner of a miniature poodle named Pudding and a terrier named Maco.

    The device debuted in early July and Sweet Mommy has received around 100 orders for the product, Uzawa said. It comes in five different sizes and is priced at 9,900 yen.

    RELATED STORIES
    Winning lottery ticket for $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois
    Winning lottery ticket for $1.3bn jackpot sold in Illinois
    The ticket was sold at the Speedway fuel and convenience store in a Chicago suburb
    How the other half lives: luxury companies thrive
    How the other half lives: luxury companies thrive
    While millions are fretting whether they can afford another $1,000 on energy this year, others are still splashing out on $10,000 Hermes handbags as soaring prices leave wealthier people relatively un ...
    Pakistanis plant trees to provide relief from scorching sun
    Pakistanis plant trees to provide relief from scorching sun
    The overall forest cover in Pakistan is around 5.4%, compared to 24% in neighbouring India and 14.5% in Bangladesh
    Digital nomads seek sun, sea and sustainability as remote work booms
    Digital nomads seek sun, sea as remote work booms
    'Slomads' are considering climate change as they mix work with travel in an eco-conscious manner to reduce their carbon footprint

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher