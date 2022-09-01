Spain's giant Tomatina tomato fight returns

The tomato fight started at midday (1000 GMT), when six trucks loaded with tomatoes drove through the main street, distributing the sappy projectiles for an hour while partygoers threw them and covered each other in red juice.

The Tomatina is said to have originated from a spontaneous bust-up amongst villagers in 1945.

It was banned for a while during the 1950s at the height of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship, but survived to gain popularity across Spain in the 1980s and today draws large crowds of visitors from abroad as well as Spaniards.

Almost a decade ago, the organisers had to limit the capacity and started selling tickets, as the festival was too crowded.