Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic

An ornate Byzantine floor mosaic showing a variety of colourful birds and other animals has been discovered by chance in Gaza after a Palestinian farmer tried to plant new trees on his land.

Salman al-Nabahin unearthed the relic six months ago while working in his olive orchard in Bureij refugee camp, about a kilometre (0.5 mile) from the border with Israel.

Trying to figure out why some trees had not properly taken root, Nabahin said he and his son began digging. Then the son's axe hit something hard and unfamiliar in appearance.