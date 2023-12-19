    বাংলা

    Thai rice farmer makes art with plantings that depict cats

    The process relies on GPS coordinates to position the seedlings as designated in an initial artist's sketch with the plants changing tint as they grow

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Dec 2023, 05:05 AM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2023, 05:05 AM

    A sleeping cat hugs a fish in a picture seen from the air, picked out in sprouting rainbow seedlings in a rice field in Thailand to illustrate a traditional proverb about abundance.

    Farmer Tanyapong Jaikham and a team of workers planted the seedlings at various spots in the field in the northern province of Chiang Rai to depict cartoon cats, hoping to lure tourists and cat lovers.

    "We're expecting tens of thousands to come and see the art in the rice fields," he said.

    The process relies on GPS coordinates to position the seedlings as designated in an initial artist's sketch, he said, with the plants changing tint as they grow.

    "It's crucial to position them accurately, and the rice will gradually change shades over time," he added, until in the final harvest stage, the rice straw yields the portrait of Cooper, the cat on which it was modelled.

    Viewing towers are being built in the surrounding area to give visitors a glimpse of the artwork, which is based on a Thai saying, "There is fish in the water and rice in the fields."

    The world's second largest exporter of the grain after India, Thailand aims to ship 8.5 million metric tons this year.

    Young people wanting to learn more about the interaction of art and technology could also benefit from visiting the site, Tanyapong said.

    "Previously, rice was mainly considered for consumption," he said. "This approach allows us to develop tourism and agriculture simultaneously."

    RELATED STORIES
    Dec 9, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini (14) in action against the Columbus Crew in the 2023 MLS Cup championship game at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
    Italy and Juventus great Giorgio Chiellini retires from football
    He spent most of his club career at Juventus, helping them win nine consecutive Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies and five domestic Supercups
    Winter rice cakes on Dhaka streets
    Winter rice cakes on Dhaka streets
    Traditional rice cakes or Pithas served warm become a popular street food in Dhaka in winter. People crowd the makeshift shops at every corner of the streets. The most popular Chitoi Pitha is served w ...
    Border police officers observe as they guard near the Thailand-Myanmar border where the fighting between the Myanmar army and ethnic minority rebels still continues in Mae Sot district, Tak province, Thailand, December 19, 2021.
    Thailand, Myanmar to form aid task force as border unrest intensifies
    Thailand hopes the plan will lead to constructive engagement between military-ruled Myanmar, the ASEAN regional bloc, and the international community
    Farmers grow winter vegetables
    Farmers grow winter vegetables
    Farmers in different parts of Bangladesh are busy growing vegetables that are only cultivated in winter. In Dhaka’s Keraniganj, farmers grow red spinach, spinach, carrot, cauliflower, cabbage, radish, ...

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury