    বাংলা

    Mongolian woman eager to welcome Pope Francis keeps up tea-spilling tradition

    It is important to keep alive Mongolian traditions alongside Catholic faith, the woman eager to welcome Pope Francis says

    Joseph CampbellReuters
    Published : 30 August 2023, 08:11 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 08:11 AM

    Perlimaa Gavaadandov offers a tribute to the sky by splashing a cup of freshly boiled milk tea just outside her yurt on the edge of Mongolia's grasslands, following an age-old tradition.

    But at the end of her daily morning ritual, the 71-year-old pauses for a brief Christian prayer and crosses herself across the chest.

    "For me, I offer this to our god and pray, without losing our culture," said Gavaadandov, who belongs to Mongolia's tiny Catholic minority, which the Church says numbers about 1,450.

    It was important to keep alive Mongolian traditions alongside her Catholic faith, she said.

    "I also teach my children to preserve this valuable heritage," added Gavaadandov, who wore an orange deel, or traditional silk robe.

    With Pope Francis set to arrive on Thursday in Ulaanbaatar, the capital, she and several fellow parishioners hope to greet him and follow his every step until he leaves on Sept 4.

    "I am so excited that he is coming and I’ll get the chance to meet him in person, especially since he is the leader of the Catholic religion," she said. "I can’t wait to see him."

    Gavaadandov, who lives on the outskirts of the central city of Arvaikheer, became a Catholic about 18 years ago, soon after a mission set up in her neighbourhood, being drawn initially by her curiosity at the foreigners speaking accented Mongolian.

    Once a member of a regional government council during Mongolia’s communist era, Gavaadandov said she found her new faith during a difficult time after suffering a leg injury.

    Eventually her leg got better, and she became a devout Catholic. For years, she often attended church services alone, but gradually her family, including her grandchildren and husband, joined her.

    Still, the news of Pope Francis’s visit to her landlocked country was completely unexpected.

    The nation of about 3.3 million is strategically significant for the Roman Catholic Church because of its proximity to China, where the Vatican is trying to improve the situation of Catholics.

    Mongolians' nomadic lifestyle makes it difficult for the mission priests to keep in touch with parishioners, however.

    "It is their way of life," said James Mate, a priest at Our Mother of Mercy Mission, where Gavaadandov attends church in a small yurt, or circular domed tent common in central Asia.

    "They go upcountry to take care of their animals, to check on their relatives and so forth," added Mate, who originally hails from Kenya and delivers church services in Mongolian at one of just three Catholic parishes outside the capital.

    Mongolia has just two native Catholic priests across a total of nine parishes. Arvaikheer has about 55 converts, Mate said.

    About 60% of Mongolians identify as religious. Buddhists make up 87.1% of this number, with Muslims accounting for 5.4%, while 4.2% are Shamanist, 2.2% Christian and 1.1% follow other religions, the US State Department says.

    Occasionally Gavaadandov finds herself wishing she had come to her new faith sooner.

    "Sometimes, I think if I were little younger, I could have converted sooner and met believers around the world and seen lots of nice things," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Member of Pakistan's Christian community, Kanwal, 18, (R) who along with her family got displaced after sectarian violence, comforts her twelve days-old baby boy named Samuel, while taking refuge in a school set up as temporary shelter, in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad, Pakistan, Aug 21, 2023.
    Christians in Pakistan afraid to return home
    Nearly 160 people have been arrested over hours-long rampage by a mob which set fire to churches and scores of homes
    People and members of the media gather along a street in a Christian neighbourhood, a day after the church buildings and houses were vandalised by protesters in Jaranwala, Pakistan, Aug 17, 2023.
    Who are the Pakistani Islamists vowing 'death to blasphemers'?
    Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan is accused of whipping up a Muslim mob that attacked a Christian community after an accusation that two Christians had desecrated the Quran
    Members of the Christian community chant slogans as they gather to condemn the attacks on churches and houses in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan Aug 18, 2023.
    Two Pakistanis held for blasphemy after mob burns churches
    Pages of the Quran were found in a street with derogatory comments written on them in red, police said
    Mongolian Prime Minster Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai gestures in front of Mongolia's flag and a portrait of the country's national hero Genghis Khan while speaking to Reuters correspondent Simon Lewis in an interview at the Mongolian embassy in Washington, US, August 2, 2023.
    Mongolia to deepen cooperation with US on rare earths: PM L Oyun-Erdene
    Mongolia has extensive deposits of rare earths and copper, which are vital for high tech applications including defense equipment

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain