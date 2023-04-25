Crab cakes, beef and banana splits: Biden's South Korea state dinner menu unveiled

Guests at President Joe Biden's and first lady Jill Biden's state dinner with their South Korean counterparts will feast on Maryland crab cakes and braised beef short ribs followed by banana splits for dessert, the White House said on Monday.

The Bidens are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for a state visit on Wednesday that will conclude with dinner in the East Room, which will feature tables decorated with large vases filled with boughs of blooming cherry blossoms that tower six feet into the air.

The meal itself will kick off with crab cakes along with cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel and cucumber slaw. A chilled yellow squash soup will round out the first course.