‘Argylle’ soundtrack mixes disco energy, secret Beatles song

Grammy-winning film composer Lorne Balfe says he was encouraged to step out of his comfort zone for the new spy movie "Argylle", and the result is a disco-inspired score that includes an initially top-secret Beatles track.

The soundtrack for the film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, was released on Friday and features two songs from actor and singer Ariana DeBose.

"Matthew was in post and he called me up and was like, okay, we've made the movie, you just won an Oscar, let's do something else, and he pitched the idea of the song ‘Electric Energy’," said DeBose, who won a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Steven Spielberg's 2021 film "West Side Story".

"I had so much fun experimenting with the disco genre. And I love that you get to hear the melody throughout the film. It's sort of like this underlying energy for our story.”

Similarly, Vaughn approached Balfe to collaborate on "Argylle". In a first for the musician, whose career spans over a hundred films as well as TV shows and video games, he wrote the music together with the filmmaker.