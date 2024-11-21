Home +
November 21, 2024

Greek potter keeps ancient ways alive, wins UNESCO recognition

Dimitris Kouvdis' ancient pottery techniques earn a spot in UNESCO's Intangible Heritage list

Greek potter keeps ancient ways alive
Dimitris Kouvdis, 70, works in his pottery workshop using traditional methods in Agios Stefanos village, near Mandamados on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept 5, 2024. His family’s dedication to preserving the craft was recently honored with inclusion in UNESCO’s National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters

Published : 21 Nov 2024, 01:15 AM

Updated : 21 Nov 2024, 01:15 AM

