'We're happy here': Antakya antique seller stays put despite quake

Almost all of the city's shops were closed and rows of buildings lay in heaps of rubble, but Mehmet Serkan Sincan, an antique trader who decided to stay put, laid out his wares on the street and played music for passersby - just as he did before the quake struck.

A print of Salvador Dali's famed melting clocks hung prominently on the outside wall of his damaged shop, alongside tapestries of a large mosque and another depicting Jesus leading a flock of sheep to water.

Close by was a mosaic portrait of Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, old magazines and several Turkish flags.