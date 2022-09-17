Turning coronavirus page, Oktoberfest kicks off after two-year hiatus

The annual Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, kicked off on Saturday for the first time since 2019, marking the end of a two-year hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands sporting "Lederhosen", or leather trousers - a typical mainstay of Bavarian culture - flocked to the event that usually attracts around 6 million visitors to Munich a year, including tourist from around the world.