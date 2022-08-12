Artists paint flowers over Ukraine war wreckage, unsettling some locals

City authorities had approved the work and assured the artists no one had died in the vehicles, he added.

One couple who owned one of the vehicles had thanked them "for repurposing these cars into something more beautiful," Kelly told Reuters.

Others were less sure as they walked around the work this week on the main road leading into Irpin, where authorities say 200-300 civilians were killed by Russian attacks before the city was taken back by Ukrainian forces in late March.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.