    বাংলা

    Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in 'The White Lotus' Season 2

    The new season also stars Jon Gries, F Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco and others as they navigate a fictional White Lotus resort

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Oct 2022, 06:03 AM
    Updated : 22 Oct 2022, 06:03 AM

    Jennifer Coolidge returns to "The White Lotus" to play Tanya McQuoid for Season 2 of the HBO Max series created by Mike White, and she’s ready for fans to meet a new side of her character. 

    “This was really fun for me because the entire length of 'The White Lotus' 1 was a grief-stricken woman and there are spurts of bright light because she met this amazing woman, Belinda, and Tanya felt like she was truly being saved by someone," Coolidge told Reuters at a red carpet event in Los Angeles. "In Season 2 it was fun to be in a different realm, the grief is over.” 

    Season 2 stars Coolidge along with fellow returner Jon Gries and newcomers F Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco and others as they navigate a fictional White Lotus resort, this time in Sicily, and get more than they bargained for. 

    Gries, who plays Tanya’s husband, Greg Hunt, said he thinks the surprise this season will by far supersede the surprise in Season 1, which was set in Hawaii. 

    “The theme of this one is more about relationships and less about the abuse of money. It’s ultimately about the ways we can abuse each other in very subtle ways, by miscommunicating we can put each other in bad positions.” 

    F Murray Abraham, who plays Bert Di Grasso, believes audiences will relate to the characters.

     “These are real people, and they have some real problems,” Abraham said. “And they’re really funny too.” 

    The characters this season must face unique conflicts that audiences haven’t seen in this series yet, he said. 

    “I think this season it’s “White Lotus” on aphrodisiacs. Last season was a lot about money and power, and this season is much more about sex, sexual politics, sexual jealousy, men and women and monogamy, adultery, and all those sexier topics.” 

    Season 2 of "The White Lotus" premieres on October 30, 2022 on HBO Max.

    RELATED STORIES
    Nada Rudan, a 100-year-old self-taught Bosnian painter, paints in her home, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Oct 20, 2022.
    Bosnian woman stages her own art exhibition on 100th birthday
    Rudan says she started to paint at a late age to keep herself busy and now finds the days are often too short to fit in everything she planned to do
    Representational Image. Reuters
    Louvre to display ancient Quran fragment
    The Quran fragment, one of the oldest copies of the Muslim holy book in existence, had been stored for centuries in an Uzbek village
    A man looks at a replica of Spanish painter Francisco de Goya's "The Nude Maja" showing a mastectomised breast, as part of a project between the Cultura en Vena Foundation and Thyssen-Bornemisza museum on International Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Madrid, Spain, October 19, 2022.
    Madrid exhibition shines a light on the scars of breast cancer
    The exhibition features digital copies of works by Goya, Reubens which have been altered to make it look like the nude subjects have undergone mastectomies
    A Palestinian boy performs breakdancing on the street in Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, October 14, 2022.
    Gaza children breakdance to kick stress away
    Dance is used around the world as a therapeutic practice alongside traditional counselling and other rehabilitation efforts aiming to ease anxiety

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher