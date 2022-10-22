Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in 'The White Lotus' Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge returns to "The White Lotus" to play Tanya McQuoid for Season 2 of the HBO Max series created by Mike White, and she’s ready for fans to meet a new side of her character.

“This was really fun for me because the entire length of 'The White Lotus' 1 was a grief-stricken woman and there are spurts of bright light because she met this amazing woman, Belinda, and Tanya felt like she was truly being saved by someone," Coolidge told Reuters at a red carpet event in Los Angeles. "In Season 2 it was fun to be in a different realm, the grief is over.”

Season 2 stars Coolidge along with fellow returner Jon Gries and newcomers F Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco and others as they navigate a fictional White Lotus resort, this time in Sicily, and get more than they bargained for.