Bruhat Soma, 12, wins US national spelling bee in a spell-off

With two finalists standing as time ran out, the annual competition went to a spell-off, a rapid-elimination method introduced in 2021, for just the second time

Bruhat Soma, 12, wins US national spelling bee in a spell-off
Bruhat Soma from Florida wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee over Faizan Zaki, from Texas, in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., May 30, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 31 May 2024, 03:16 PM

Updated : 31 May 2024, 03:16 PM

