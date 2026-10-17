October 17, 2026

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Bangladesh records 3 more suspected measles deaths as combined fatalities reach 1,189

Dhaka Division has recorded the most deaths linked to suspected measles, followed by Sylhet

Bangladesh records 3 more suspected measles deaths as combined fatalities reach 1,189

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 10:37 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 10:37 PM

Three people have died with measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll linked to suspected measles cases this year to 1,085.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reports that a further 104 people have died from confirmed measles, bringing the combined death toll from confirmed cases and suspected measles cases to 1,189.

The DGHS bulletin issued on Saturday recorded the highest number of deaths linked to suspected measles in Dhaka Division at 488. Sylhet Division follows with 190 deaths.

Chattogram has reported 100 deaths, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 83, Barishal 65, Khulna 49, and Rangpur 17.

According to the health directorate, 950 people sought hospital care with measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours, of whom 837 were admitted.

Measles was confirmed in 85 people during the same period.

Among the newly admitted patients with suspected measles, 292 were in Dhaka Division, 210 in Chattogram, 125 in Sylhet, 60 in Barishal, 59 in Khulna, 44 in Mymensingh, 28 in Rangpur and 19 in Rajshahi.

The total number of hospital admissions for suspected measles has reached 188,452, with 180,848 patients discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

The number of people recorded with measles-like symptoms has risen to 211,990, while confirmed infections stand at 23,057.

The DGHS has been tracking infections and deaths from measles and suspected measles cases since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who seek hospital care, or those who remain outside hospitals, are tested for measles.

As a result, the exact number of infections is unknown, and official records cover only patients who attend or are admitted to hospitals.

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