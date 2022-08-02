Bangladesh reports two deaths from dengue fever, 65 hospitalisations in a day

Dengue fever has claimed two more lives, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh this year to 12.
The latest casualties occurred in Cox’s Bazar in a 24-hour count until Tuesday morning. Out of the 12 deaths reported so far, eight were in the coastal district.
After the first death from dengue this year was reported in June, nine fatalities occurred in July.
The Directorate General of Health Services, or DGHS, said 65 patients with the disease were hospitalised in the 24-hour count. As many as 51 of them were from Dhaka and 14 others from Chattogram.
The hospitals in the country were treating a total of 322 dengue patients - 246 of them in Dhaka and 76 others outside the capital.
The arrival of the rainy season is accompanied by a surge in the Aedes mosquito-borne dengue cases in the country.
According to the DGHS, 2,812 people were admitted to hospitals due to dengue so far this year.
The highest number of 1,571 people were admitted in July, after 737 hospitalisations in June.
In the first two days of August, 152 new patients were hospitalised.