July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    WHO reports 14,000 cases of monkeypox globally, five deaths in Africa

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 14,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide, with five deaths reported in Africa, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 4:16 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 4:16 AM

    Most of the cases reported thus far havebeen found in Europe, particularly among men who have sex with men, the WHOsaid, although all the deaths have occurred in Africa, the region wheremonkeypox outbreaks have historically been found.

    On Thursday, the WHO will convene thesecond meeting of a committee that will decide whether the outbreak is a publichealth emergency of international concern (PHEIC), its highest level of alert.

    "Regardless of the committee'srecommendation, WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countriesto stop transmission and save lives," Ghebreyesus said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine gets preliminary nod from EU drug regulator
    Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine gets EU nod
    The Danish company says the EU's drug regulator has recommended its Imvanex vaccine be approved to also include protection against monkeypox on its label
    Thailand confirms first monkeypox infection
    Thailand confirms first monkeypox infection
    Thailand's health ministry on Thursday confirmed the country's first monkeypox infection in a 27-year-old Nigerian national in the southern island of Phuket.
    The health risks of extreme heat
    The health risks of extreme heat
    Europe is sweltering under a record-breaking heatwave, with a number of governments issuing health emergency alerts.
    As floodwater recedes in Bangladesh’s northeast, waterborne diseases strike
    Sufian, an 18-month-old child identified with a single name, scratches small blisters on his head, neck and hands all the time. As he cries most of the time out of distress from the blisters, his gran ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher