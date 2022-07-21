WHO reports 14,000 cases of monkeypox globally, five deaths in Africa

The Danish company says the EU's drug regulator has recommended its Imvanex vaccine be approved to also include protection against monkeypox on its label
Most of the cases reported thus far havebeen found in Europe, particularly among men who have sex with men, the WHOsaid, although all the deaths have occurred in Africa, the region wheremonkeypox outbreaks have historically been found.
On Thursday, the WHO will convene thesecond meeting of a committee that will decide whether the outbreak is a publichealth emergency of international concern (PHEIC), its highest level of alert.
"Regardless of the committee'srecommendation, WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countriesto stop transmission and save lives," Ghebreyesus said.