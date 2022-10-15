    বাংলা

    Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug

    Japan worked for over two years on the pill, once hailed as the country's biggest contribution to the global coronavirus fight. But subsequent analysis of trial data showed no significant results

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Oct 2022, 08:18 AM
    Updated : 15 Oct 2022, 08:18 AM

    Fujifilm Holdings Corp has ended development of its anti-influenza drug Avigan to treat COVID-19, the firm said on Friday, after more than two years of work on a pill once hailed as Japan's biggest contribution to the global coronavirus fight.

    In March, Fujifilm had cut short enrolment in a Phase III trial, saying the emergence of the omicron variant made it tough to measure the drug's effectiveness in preventing severe symptoms.

    Subsequent analysis of data from 84 people enrolled in the trial showed no significant results, the company said in a statement on Friday.

    During the first few months of the pandemic, Japan had ordered Fujifilm to triple national stockpiles of the drug, originally approved as an emergency flu treatment.

    At the time, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had hoped for early approval of the drug and pledged to donate it to needy countries. Abe, who left office in 2020, was assassinated in July during a political rally.

    The drug, known generically as favipiravir, was approved in India and Russia after early studies showed it eased symptoms and cut hospital stays.

    But studies in Japan were inconclusive, leading domestic regulators to hold off on approval, partly because data from animal studies showed it could lead to birth defects.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lauren Nichols, who has long COVID, takes a break from work to read her blood oxygen levels and heart rate from a machine on her finger in her home in Andover, Massachusetts, US, Aug 3, 2022.
    Long COVID at 12 months persists at 18 months: study
    The finding is drawn from a large study of 33,281 people in Scotland who tested positive for the coronavirus
    A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and BioNTech logo in this illustration taken Jan 11, 2021.
    Pfizer find updated COVID booster protects against omicron
    Data from roughly 80 adult patients showed the booster dose led to a substantial increase in neutralising antibody levels against the BA.4/BA.5 variants after one week
    Mirpur, Uttara in Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar have become dengue hotspots: DGHS
    Mirpur, Uttara are dengue hotspots: DGHS
    Mugda, Keraniganj and Jatrabari are other areas of Dhaka with a large number of dengue patients
    Doctors attend a surgery procedure to perform the first ever multi-visceral intestinal transplant from a controlled pediatric donor in asystole to a 13-month baby girl, in Madrid, Spain in this undated handout image obtained on Oct 11, 2022.
    Spanish baby gets pioneering intestine transplant
    The infant, Emma, had been diagnosed with intestinal failure when she was just one month old because her intestine was too short, and her health rapidly deteriorated until receiving the transplant

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher