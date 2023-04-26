Pakistan confirms its first case of mpox

A traveller who recently arrived in Pakistan tested positive and has been isolated at a hospital in the capital, along with other individuals who are being tested, a health ministry press release said.

There is no evidence of localised transmission of the viral disease in Pakistan, the NIH added.

Mpox - which spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions - was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization in July 2022. The organisation maintained its alert in November.