    বাংলা

    Call for ensuring community clinic services to combat risk of hypertensive heart disease

    As many as 277,000 people die of heart disease in Bangladesh every year, according to public health experts and heart specialists

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Sept 2022, 08:56 PM
    Updated : 27 Sept 2022, 08:56 PM

    Speakers at a World Heart Day webinar have called for steps to ensure community clinic-level services to combat the risk of hypertensive heart diseases.

    Public health experts and heart specialists said at the webinar on Tuesday that 277,000 people die of heart disease in Bangladesh every year, one of the main causes of which is hypertension, the organisers said in a statement.

    They also highlighted that untreated high blood pressure can lead to chest pain or angina, heart attack, heart failure, and irregular heartbeat.

    To deal with this situation, it is necessary to create public awareness about hypertension and ensure the availability of blood pressure measurement and hypertension medicines in all community clinics across the country and increase the government's budget in this sector, the speakers said.

    Dr Masud Reza Kabir, line director of Community-Based Health Care at the Directorate General of Health Services, said hypertension treatment has already started at the community clinic level and it will be possible to expand this programme in all community clinics across the country soon.

    Research and advocacy organisation PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) organised the webinar with support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator.

    World Heart Day 2022 will be observed on Thursday under the theme: "Use Heart for Every Heart".

    RELATED STORIES
    Syria cholera death toll rises to 29
    Syria cholera deaths rise to 29
    The United Nations has called the disease the worst outbreak in the war-torn country for years
    'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now, WHO official says
    'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now: WHO official
    WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward warned that richer nations must not step back from tackling COVID-19 as a global problem now
    Pfizer to supply up to 6m COVID pill courses for lower income countries
    Lower income countries to get 6m Pfizer COVID pill courses
    Pfizer said Paxlovid treatment courses will be available for procurement through Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism to 132 low- and middle-income countries
    COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large US study finds
    COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury: large US study
    The year-long study, published in Nature Medicine, assessed brain health across 44 different disorders using medical records

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher