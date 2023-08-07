WHO flags contaminated India-made syrup in Iraq

The World Health Organisation on Monday flagged a batch of contaminated common cold syrup manufactured by an Indian company, in yet another blow to the country's image as the "pharmacy of the world".

The United Nations agency said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, was obtained from a location in Iraq and was submitted for laboratory analysis. It was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd for Dabilife Pharma Pvt Ltd, and had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, WHO said in its medical products alert.

The batch had 0.25 percent of diethylene glycol and 2.1 percent of ethylene glycol, when the acceptable safety limit for both is no more than 0.10 percent, WHO said.