    WHO flags contaminated India-made syrup in Iraq

    The United Nations agency said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, was obtained from a location in Iraq and was submitted for laboratory analysis

    Reuters
    Published : 7 August 2023, 04:27 PM
    Updated : 7 August 2023, 04:27 PM

    The World Health Organisation on Monday flagged a batch of contaminated common cold syrup manufactured by an Indian company, in yet another blow to the country's image as the "pharmacy of the world".

    The United Nations agency said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, was obtained from a location in Iraq and was submitted for laboratory analysis. It was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd for Dabilife Pharma Pvt Ltd, and had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, WHO said in its medical products alert.

    The batch had 0.25 percent of diethylene glycol and 2.1 percent of ethylene glycol, when the acceptable safety limit for both is no more than 0.10 percent, WHO said.

    The agency said the manufacturer and the marketer have not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the product. The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside of business hours.

    Cough syrups made in India were linked to deaths of at least 89 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year.

    The Indian regulator had cancelled the manufacturing license of Marion Biotech, which had exported the syrups to Uzbekistan, and arrested some of their employees.

    The company involved in Gambia, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, has denied that its drugs were responsible for the deaths in the country, and tests by an Indian government laboratory found no toxins in them.

