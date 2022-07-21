The health risks of extreme heat

WHAT ARE THE RISKS?
Heat affects health in a number of ways.
Heat exhaustion, which can include dizziness,headaches, shaking and thirst, can affect anyone, and is not usually serious,providing the person cools down within 30 minutes.
The more serious version is heatstroke, whenthe body's core temperature goes above 40.6 degrees Celsius (105 degreesFahrenheit). It is a medical emergency and can lead to long-term organ damageand death. Symptoms include rapid breathing, confusion or seizures, and nausea.
WHO IS AT RISK
Some people are more vulnerable, includingyoung babies and older people, as well as people who have to stay active or aremore exposed, such as homeless people.
Existing conditions, including respiratory andcardiovascular diseases, as well as diabetes, can also heighten risk - and beexacerbated by heat.
"When you see a hot day such as today,there is likely to be a spike in mortality in all of these diseasegroups," said Shakoor Hajat, an environmental epidemiologist at the LondonSchool of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Globally, just under half a million deaths ayear are estimated to be due to excess heat, according to a study last year inThe Lancet, although data is lacking from many low-income countries. Far moredie of cold, but that is forecast to change, the researchers said.
LESS OBVIOUS RISKS
Air pollution also increases during heatwaves,the World Meteorological Association warned last week, with adverse healthaffects.
Heat also can lead to low birth weight andpremature birth for pregnant women and babies, a number of studies have shown.
There are less obvious risks, too. LawrenceWainwright, an environment lecturer at the University of Oxford, said suiciderates and mental health problems often rise during heatwaves.
Scientists said that there was no evidence yetof any impact on COVID-19 or long COVID patients.
TIMING MATTERS
Experts say more deaths occur earlier in thesummer, when people's bodies have not had chance to acclimatize.
Location matters, too; people are at higherrisk in places where they are not used to such heat, including in parts ofEurope.
However, there are limits, and people allaround the world are at risk in extremely hot weather caused by climate change,particularly people who have to continue to work in physical jobs, for example.
"In all of the places I've seen in theworld that we have data, there's an increase in mortality risk when people areexposed to high temperatures," said Eunice Lo, a climate scientist at theUniversity of Bristol, in western England.
WHAT YOU CAN DO
A number of European public health agencieshave issued advice on keeping cool, including avoiding exertion where possibleand staying hydrated.
Heatstroke is a medical emergency and requiresimmediate medical attention.
They also advise checking in on thevulnerable. In the European heatwave in 2003, when more than 20,000 people arethought to have died, many of them were older and isolated.