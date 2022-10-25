Bangladesh study of children finds lead in all participants’ blood

A study of children in Bangladesh has found lead in the blood of all the participants, stressing the need for urgent action to prevent their exposure to the harmful substance.
The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research or IEDCR, with the support of the UN body for children, UNICEF, conducted the study on 980 children from July to September.
More than 65 percent of them had blood lead levels exceeding 3.5 grams per decilitre, the reference value set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the study published in a seminar jointly organised by the Directorate General of Health Services and the UNICEF in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The participants included 531 boys and the rest were girls. The study found lead impacted boys more significantly due to the fact that they commonly played and worked near the used lead acid battery recycling plants, which are the main sources of lead exposure.
Tangail and Khulna districts are at high risk, while Patuakhali and Sylhet districts are said to be quite safe.
Lead is a naturally occurring toxic metal found in the Earth’s crust. Its widespread use has resulted in extensive environmental contamination, human exposure and significant public health problems in many parts of the world.
Lead poisoning affects 800 million children worldwide and over 35.5 million children in Bangladesh, according to the World Health Organization.
Lead exposure can have serious consequences for the health of children, the WHO said on its website. At high levels of exposure lead attacks the brain and central nervous system, causing coma, convulsions and even death. Children who survive severe lead poisoning may be left with intellectual disability and behavioural disorders.
At lower levels of exposure that cause no obvious symptoms, lead is now known to produce a spectrum of injury across multiple body systems. In particular, lead can affect children’s brain development, resulting in reduced intelligence quotient (IQ), behavioural changes such as reduced attention span and increased antisocial behaviour, and reduced educational attainment.
Lead exposure also causes anaemia, hypertension, renal impairment, immunotoxicity and toxicity to the reproductive organs. The neurological and behavioural effects of lead are believed to be irreversible.
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said at the seminar the government is taking initiatives to save people from lead pollution.
“People should know that lead is a silent killer in the human body and affects almost all body systems. The neurological toxicity of lead is inflicting permanent and devastating damage to young children's developing bodies and brains.”
He also said that the Department of Environment frequently conducts enforcement against illegal battery manufacturing and recycling activities. “However, only enforcement may not bring the desired result; rather we need massive awareness.”
The minister said government initiatives resulted in lead-free fuel for vehicles. In the Environmental Conservation Rules, 1997, the ministry incorporated the lead emission standard for industrial discharges.