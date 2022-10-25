Bangladesh study of children finds lead in all participants’ blood

A study of children in Bangladesh has found lead in the blood of all the participants, stressing the need for urgent action to prevent their exposure to the harmful substance.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research or IEDCR, with the support of the UN body for children, UNICEF, conducted the study on 980 children from July to September.

More than 65 percent of them had blood lead levels exceeding 3.5 grams per decilitre, the reference value set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the study published in a seminar jointly organised by the Directorate General of Health Services and the UNICEF in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The participants included 531 boys and the rest were girls. The study found lead impacted boys more significantly due to the fact that they commonly played and worked near the used lead acid battery recycling plants, which are the main sources of lead exposure.

Tangail and Khulna districts are at high risk, while Patuakhali and Sylhet districts are said to be quite safe.