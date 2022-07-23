July 24 2022

    বাংলা

    Pakistan reports polio case to take year's count to 13

    The country reports one more polio case on Friday

    ReutersSaud Mehsud and Jibran Ahmad
    Published : 23 July 2022, 11:34 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2022, 11:34 AM

    Pakistan's polio count for the year has risen to 13 with one case reported on Friday as the South Asian nation looks to contain a disease mostly eradicated elsewhere, officials said

    The latest case was found in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and involved an 18-month-old boy reported to be undernourished, the health ministry said in a statement.

    The previous 12 were reported from North Waziristan district which in the past was a lawless area mainly under the control of Pakistani Taliban before military operations were launched against the group in 2014.

    “This is the first polio case reported from outside of North Waziristan district where vaccinators were still facing serious challenges in reaching out to children due to resistance from local religious leaders and unwilling parents,” provincial health department officials told Reuters.

    Last month, a vaccination official along and two policemen on security duty were shot dead during a polio inoculation drive in KP province.

    “This case puts the Wild Polio case count for endemic countries at 14, with 13 cases from Pakistan between April and June 2022 and one case from Afghanistan in January,” the ministry said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Monkeypox outbreak constitutes global health emergency: WHO
    WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency
    The disease, endemic in west and central Africa, has continued to spread in the US and Europe
    US identifies first cases of monkeypox in children
    US identifies monkeypox in children
    Monkeypox, which causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been spreading largely in men who have sex with men in the recent outbreak
    Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine gets preliminary nod from EU drug regulator
    Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine gets EU nod
    The Danish company says the EU's drug regulator has recommended its Imvanex vaccine be approved to also include protection against monkeypox on its label
    Thailand confirms first monkeypox infection
    Thailand confirms first monkeypox infection
    Thailand's health ministry on Thursday confirmed the country's first monkeypox infection in a 27-year-old Nigerian national in the southern island of Phuket.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher