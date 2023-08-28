Bangladesh government spends Tk 4bn to treat dengue patients amid deadliest outbreak

The government has spent Tk 4 billion so far on the treatment of dengue patients, or Tk 50,000 per case, amid the worst outbreak of the deadly mosquito-borne disease.
The accounts given by Health Minister Zahid Maleque in a meeting in Dhaka on dengue management on Sunday highlighted how the outbreak has affected the economy amid global headwinds.
With more than 100,000 dengue cases and nearly 550 deaths so far, overcrowded hospitals are stretched thin and struggling to treat the dengue patients.
More than 8,000 dengue patients were in hospital care throughout the country on Wednesday morning.
According to Maleque, 70 percent of the patients have been receiving treatment at government facilities, where the treatment cost is free and test fees have been halved to Tk 50.
“Still, there is not a single incident of any patient dying due to a lack of treatment. We are trying to treat everyone,” he said.
Although 65 percent of the patients are male, female patients account for 65 percent of the death toll, he pointed out.
He believes women seeking hospital care after a delay is the reason behind the high fatality rate among them.
The minister said the government was working to tackle a shortage of saline solutions amid the outbreak, by asking local firms to increase production and importers to bring more products from abroad.