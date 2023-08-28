Bangladesh government spends Tk 4bn to treat dengue patients amid deadliest outbreak

The government has spent Tk 4 billion so far on the treatment of dengue patients, or Tk 50,000 per case, amid the worst outbreak of the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

The accounts given by Health Minister Zahid Maleque in a meeting in Dhaka on dengue management on Sunday highlighted how the outbreak has affected the economy amid global headwinds.

With more than 100,000 dengue cases and nearly 550 deaths so far, overcrowded hospitals are stretched thin and struggling to treat the dengue patients.