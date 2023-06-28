18% of Dhaka homes in danger of dengue infestation: DGHS study

A health directorate survey has found the larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in 18 percent of homes in Dhaka, while the presence of the dengue disease-spreading mosquitoes in 5 percent of homes is considered risky.

Until Jun 27, hospitals across the country have recorded 7,754 cases with a death toll of 47. According to the health directorate, the number of cases and deaths due to dengue fever has never been so high halfway through the year.

Experts at the Directorate General of Health Services fear a further uptick in dengue cases this year. Startled by the result of the recent study, surveyors feared that the dengue epidemic this year was likely to hit the country much harder than it has ever before.