Productivity advice doesn’t work for people who menstruate

In the book “Period Power” Maisie Hill uses a pretty popular metaphor which is the “seasons” of the menstrual cycle. There are four phases or “seasons” in the following order:

Winter

The first phase of the cycle is winter. Winter starts on day one of your periods and it lasts about five days or so. Think about how winter functions in nature - everything kind of slows down, animals hibernate, the trees lose their leaves, plants die, etc. So winter is the time to rest, try to clear as much work from your plate as possible, stay home and socialise less, skip exercise, or do something really gentle like walking or yoga. It also involves staying away from social media and setting boundaries because this is a time when you're feeling pretty sensitive and it's also a good time to do some journaling because it's easier to connect with your intuition.

Spring

After winter comes spring. Spring is the time when everything starts to come alive, the flowers start to grow, and the birds start chirping. Everything is new so your energy starts to pick back up. You're more productive, more motivated, and more social. It's a really good time to try new things, go on dates, and do a little bit more challenging physical exertion like aerobic exercise. A piece of general advice is to not rush into these activities too fast because then you'll just exhaust yourself for the rest of your cycle.

Summer

Spring acts as the ramp-up to summer. You start getting more energy and then summer is like you get superpowers. Your body needs less food and less sleep. You're more productive, and you're really good at communicating and really good at taking criticism, so this is a good time to get some feedback on a project. Summer is just the time to get stuff done and socialise.

Fall

And then finally we make our way back to the end of the circle in the fall. The leaves start dropping from the trees, and everything is kind of preparing for winter. It's the season to cosy up in a sweater and stay at home, This is the vibe for this phase of the menstrual cycle as well. Your energy goes inward again and your productivity slumps a little bit. Now is a good time to get your life organised and de-clutter, whether it's your physical space or your mental space, for example, things like commitments you've made or relationships in your life. You're also more assertive during this time so you basically have the powers you need to rearrange how your life is and make sure that everything is actually supporting you. During fall you also need to eat more and sleep more to nourish yourself and switch back to some gentler exercise.

Because it is a cycle, the whole thing restarts again. These are general outlines of what the phases are like, but to really understand how you personally experience them and what your symptoms are you need to start tracking your cycle. You can use different apps that are available (like “Clue”) or make entries in your journal to track it. There are also a lot of circular charts on the internet where it divides the circle into 30-ish pie slices and then in each one, you write a couple of words about how you were feeling that day.

Once you learn about your monthly cycle and can predict its phases it becomes possible for you to plan according to that cycle rather than the calendar. You can plan out what you want to accomplish during those productive spring and summer seasons, and how you want to take care of yourself during winter and fall, and then you have this perfect opportunity at the end of the month to check in with yourself. You can think and analyse how the past couple of weeks went and then plan for the next cycle.

Unfortunately, life does not adjust itself around our cycles. And it really sucks that you probably will have to work and socialise and physically exert yourself when your body is just not up for it. But any little change that you can make to make things easier for yourself will result in a difference. And if you absolutely cannot avoid any of the responsibilities that you have, you can at least have some more compassion for yourself and understand why things might be feeling so challenging.