Dengue cases more common among men, but more women are dying

Bangladeshi hospitals have seen more men hospitalised with dengue than women, but more women are dying from the disease.

The 18-40 age group has seen the most cases and also the most deaths.

As of 8 am on Monday, the Directorate General of Health Services says that 22,467 patients have been hospitalised by the mosquito-borne disease since January.

Of the hospitalised, 14,164 are men and 8,303 are women, meaning that men make up 63.04 percent of patients.

Of the hospitalised, 14,697 are receiving treatment in Dhaka. Among Dhaka patients, there are also more men than women – 8,787 to 5,910.