Dengue cases more common among men, but more women are dying

Bangladeshi hospitals have seen more men hospitalised with dengue than women, but more women are dying from the disease.
The 18-40 age group has seen the most cases and also the most deaths.
As of 8 am on Monday, the Directorate General of Health Services says that 22,467 patients have been hospitalised by the mosquito-borne disease since January.
Of the hospitalised, 14,164 are men and 8,303 are women, meaning that men make up 63.04 percent of patients.
Of the hospitalised, 14,697 are receiving treatment in Dhaka. Among Dhaka patients, there are also more men than women – 8,787 to 5,910.
According to the DGHS data, nearly half of those afflicted are in the 18-40 age range. Of the dengue patients this year, 11,213 have been part of this age cohort.
Another 1,516 children below the age of five were hospitalised with the disease, as were 1,615 aged 5-10, 3,576 aged 10-18.
The authorities have also recorded 3,547 cases for ages 40 – 60, 919 cases for ages 60 – 80, and 81 cases aged above 80.
But more women than men have died from the disease.
Of the 114 who died from it since January, 66 were women and 48 were men.
Of the dead, 47 were between the ages of 18 – 40. Five children below the age of 5, seven aged 5-10, 12 aged 10-18, 27 aged 40-60, 14 aged 60 – 80, and two over the age of 80 have also died.
There is no clear answer for why more men are infected by dengue than women, said Dr Mushtuq Husain, advisor to the IEDCR.
“The mosquitos are biting men and women alike,” he said. “It could be that fewer women are going to hospitals and men are hospitalised more often.”
The reason why more women are dying is also unclear, he said.
“It would be good if a survey could be conducted on the matter. But we can see that more women have died so far. Women are a bit vulnerable, specifically pregnant women are at higher risk for such situations. Similarly, children and those over 60 are also vulnerable groups for dengue.”
There could be several reasons why deaths are higher among women and it is impossible to say without research, said Dr Md Nazmul Islam, director of the DGHS Infectious Disease Wing.
However, women in Bangladesh are generally less willing to seek medical care and that could be one cause, he said.
“All studies of health-seeking behaviour show that women delay going to doctors or to the hospital. Women are also not as financially independent. For these reasons, women’s healthcare is different to men’s. One reason may be that, even when they are infected, women don’t treat it as seriously. But we can only find the real reason once we conduct reviews of the deaths.”
“The reason why more men are infected may be that they move more freely. They are often busy with their work at offices or at home and so aren’t careful, which leads to them getting bit more often.”