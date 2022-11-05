What are the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 coronavirus variants, and why it matters

New offshoots of the dominant BA.5 subvariant of omicron known as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground in the United States as the SARS-Cov-2 virus that triggered the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.

The following describes the new coronavirus subvariants and how they may impact people.

WHAT ARE BQ.1 AND BQ.1.1?

BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are among the more than 300 sublineages of the omicron variant circulating globally, 95% of which are direct descendants of BA.5, according to the World Health Organization.

In early July, BA.5 became the dominant subvariant of the coronavirus circulating in the United States, but in October it started giving way to BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.