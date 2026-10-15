October 15, 2026

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Bangladesh reports 10 more dengue deaths

This takes the total death toll from the disease this year to 331, with 86 fatalities recorded in October alone

Bangladesh reports 10 more dengue deaths

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 04:40 PM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 04:39 PM

Bangladesh has recorded 10 more deaths from dengue in a 24-hour count.

Another 1,943 hospital admissions from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease have been logged during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This takes the total death toll from the disease this year to 331, with 86 fatalities recorded in October alone.

September recorded the highest monthly toll of the year so far, with 43,774 hospital admissions and 148 deaths.

The health directorate bulletin on Thursday said that 177 patients were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation and 238 in Dhaka South during the period.

Outside the two city corporations, 432 patients were admitted in other hospitals across the Dhaka Division.

In addition, Chattogram recorded 256 new admissions, while Barishal reported 195, Khulna 234, Mymensingh 100, Rajshahi 230, Rangpur 70 and Sylhet 11.

A total of 1,803 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24-hour window.

So far this year, 107,259 people have been hospitalised with dengue, while 101,031 have recovered and been discharged.

The health directorate has kept records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The highest number of hospitalisations was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were admitted and 1,705 died from the disease.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, while around 102,000 cases were recorded.

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