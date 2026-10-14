Bangladesh reports five more dengue deaths

Bangladesh has recorded five more deaths from dengue in a 24-hour count.

Another 1,920 hospital admissions from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease have been logged during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This takes the total death toll from the disease this year to 321, with 76 fatalities recorded in October alone.

September recorded the highest monthly toll of the year so far, with 43,774 hospital admissions and 148 deaths.

The health directorate bulletin on Tuesday said that 170 patients were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation and 241 in Dhaka South during the period.

Outside the two city corporations, 413 patients were admitted in other hospitals across the Dhaka Division.

In addition, Chattogram recorded 254 new admissions, while Barishal reported 215, Khulna 254, Mymensingh 114, Rajshahi 170, Rangpur 70 and Sylhet 17.

A total of 1,905 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24-hour window.

So far this year, 105,316 people have been hospitalised with dengue, while 99,201 have recovered and been discharged.

The health directorate has kept records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The highest number of hospitalisations was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were admitted and 1,705 died from the disease.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, while around 102,000 cases were recorded.