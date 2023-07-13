    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 1,239 dengue hospitalisations, 5 deaths in a day

    The five new fatalities from the disease take the death toll this year to 93

    Published : 13 July 2023, 01:43 PM
    Updated : 13 July 2023, 01:43 PM

    The hospitals in Bangladesh have reported admission of 1,239 new dengue patients in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 17,382.

    The death toll rose by five to 93 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, including 46 in the first 13 days of July, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

      In June, the hospitals reported 5,956 cases and 34 deaths.

    On Thursday morning, the hospitals were treating 4,069 dengue patients, including 2,708 in Dhaka, the DGHS said.

    The majority of the new cases, 756, were also reported in Dhaka, where hospitals were struggling with an influx of dengue patients.

    In 2020, 1,405 people contracted the disease at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one died.

    The number of reported hospitalisations was 28,429 in 2021, with 105 deaths. In 2022, there were 62,382 dengue hospitalisations nationwide, with 181 deaths. Dhaka alone saw 39,220 patients admitted to hospitals.

