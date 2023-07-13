Bangladesh reports 1,239 dengue hospitalisations, 5 deaths in a day

The hospitals in Bangladesh have reported admission of 1,239 new dengue patients in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 17,382.

The death toll rose by five to 93 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, including 46 in the first 13 days of July, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

In June, the hospitals reported 5,956 cases and 34 deaths.

On Thursday morning, the hospitals were treating 4,069 dengue patients, including 2,708 in Dhaka, the DGHS said.