US experts recommend weight-loss drugs for obese children

Metformin has been used off label to achieve weight loss in children. Of the 27 randomized trials of metformin for weight loss in children reviewed by the guidelines panel, 74% showed some positive effect of the medication.

"In particular, children with more immediate and life-threatening comorbidities, those who are older, and those affected by more severe obesity may require additional therapeutic options," the group said.

The threshold for pediatric obesity is a body mass index (BMI) - a ratio of weight to height - above the 95th percentile for children of the same age and gender. Severe obesity is defined as a BMI 20% higher than the 95th percentile cutoff.

GlaxoSmithKline's orlistat is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for long-term treatment of obesity in children age 12 and older. The appetite suppressant phentermine is approved for ages 16 and older.

Wegovy last month won US approval for chronic weight management in children ages 12 and older. The FDA has also approved the diabetes drug Saxenda (liraglutide) from Novo Nordisk as a treatment for obesity in adolescents age 12 and older.

The FDA also approved a supplemental indication for Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release capsules) from Vivus for chronic weight management in obese patients aged 12 and older.

The guidelines panel noted that many of the trials it reviewed excluded children with mental health conditions, physical activity limitations, or use of certain medications.

"In clinical practice, these children often have the greatest need for support in addressing obesity," the authors said.

For children ages 2 to 12 years, AAP said there was not currently enough evidence to recommend use of these medications.

They also include recommendations for diagnosing obesity annually in children ages 6 years and older, through checks on BMI, and practices such as motivational interviewing.