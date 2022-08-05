    বাংলা

    US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

    The World Health Organisation has also declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 07:43 PM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 07:43 PM

    The United States has declared a monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday, a move expected to free up additional funding and tools to fight the disease.

    The World Health Organisation has also declared monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern," its highest alert level. The WHO declaration last month was designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

    Biden on Aug 2 appointed two top federal officials to coordinate his administration's response to monkeypox, following declarations of emergencies by California, Illinois and New York.

    Cases have crossed 6,600 in the United States, as of Wednesday's data, almost all of them among men who have sex with men.

    First identified in monkeys in 1958, the disease has mild symptoms including fever, aches and pus-filled skin lesions, and people tend to recover from it within two to four weeks, according to the World Health Organisation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Omicron better at invading young noses than other variants
    Omicron better at invading children's noses
    The finding is the result of a recent test-tube experiments mixing the virus with nasal cells from 23 healthy children and 15 healthy adults
    Bangladesh reports two deaths from dengue fever, 65 hospitalisations in a day
    2 dengue deaths in a day
    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year rises to 12
    Biden names FEMA, CDC officials to head US monkeypox response
    Biden names officials to head US monkeypox response
    FEMA and CDC officials have been appointed to coordinate his administration’s response to the outbreak that has infected more than 5,800 Americans so far
    Child infected with Marburg virus dies in Ghana
    Child dies from Marburg virus in Ghana
    The country registered its first-ever outbreak of the highly infectious Ebola-like virus last month

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher