Hospitals grapple with bed shortage as dengue cases surge

Hazera Begum brought her son Md Sagar to the hospital at around 11 pm. She said that his fever had risen and it was no longer safe to keep him at home as he was vomiting and feeling restless.

Sagar, 20, was admitted to Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital on Sunday night. Hazera already knew that her son was suffering from dengue, but she decided to keep him at home as his condition was stable. His health deteriorated further after four to five days.

Hazera could not find a bed for her son after she arrived at the overcrowded hospital. Later, she made up a bed by laying a mat on the floor near the medicine section.

"Sagar has been undergoing saline treatment since his admission. He is doing well now. Before this, he was unable to eat anything at home.”

Hundreds of patients like Sagar have been admitted to the hospital with fever. Many have set up makeshift beds near stairways and balconies due to the scarcity of hospital beds.