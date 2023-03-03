India cracks down on pharma firm Marion linked to Uzbekistan deaths

The arrests were made after tests by an Indian government laboratory found 22 drug samples of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd, based near New Delhi, "adulterated and spurious," according to a police document seen by Reuters.

Police said they arrested Marion's head of operations and two chemists on the basis of a complaint received by an inspector of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which investigated the company three times in December and once in January.

"The adulterated and spurious drugs can cause grievous hurt to the public and it is suspected that related material/records may be disposed of," CDSCO drug inspector Asheesh Kaundal said in his complaint.