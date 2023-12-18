    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 239 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day

    The caseload this year stands at 319,475, and the death toll rises to 1,686

    News Desk
    Published : 18 Dec 2023, 01:31 PM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2023, 01:31 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 239 new dengue patients in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 319,475.   

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by four to 1,686 in the 24 hours to Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 65 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 174 new cases.

    Of the 1,456 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 449 were in Dhaka and 1,007 outside the capital.

    The death toll was three outside Dhaka.

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.

    The death toll in November was 274. As many as 40,716 new dengue cases were recorded last month.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

