Bangladesh records 239 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 239 new dengue patients in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 319,475.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by four to 1,686 in the 24 hours to Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 65 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 174 new cases.

Of the 1,456 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 449 were in Dhaka and 1,007 outside the capital.



The death toll was three outside Dhaka.