Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine gets preliminary nod from EU drug regulator

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO said on Friday the European Union's drug regulator had recommended its Imvanex vaccine be approved to also include protection against monkeypox on its label.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had "adopted a positive opinion recommending that the marketing authorisation for the company's smallpox vaccine, IMVANEX, is extended to include protecting people from monkeypox disease," Bavarian said.