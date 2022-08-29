Regulator shuts 8 'unauthorised' health facilities in Dhaka

The government has shut down eight health facilities in Dhaka for providing medical services without approval.

The Directorate General of Health Services conducted raids on Monday as part of a crackdown on unlicensed hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres. Of them, two were in Banani, two in Lalbagh, two in Khilgaon and two in Jatrabari.

Upon a visit to the Hair Transplant and Cosmetic Surgery Centre on Banani's Road No. 11, health officials said they did not find a doctor at the facility. Instead, nurses were performing hair transplants using laser beams.