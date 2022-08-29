Regulator shuts 8 'unauthorised' health facilities in Dhaka

The government has shut down eight health facilities in Dhaka for providing medical services without approval.
The Directorate General of Health Services conducted raids on Monday as part of a crackdown on unlicensed hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres. Of them, two were in Banani, two in Lalbagh, two in Khilgaon and two in Jatrabari.
Upon a visit to the Hair Transplant and Cosmetic Surgery Centre on Banani's Road No. 11, health officials said they did not find a doctor at the facility. Instead, nurses were performing hair transplants using laser beams.
The clinic was using its past affiliation with a "famous Indian dermatologist" to promote itself, according to Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of health services.
Even though the dermatologist no longer treats patients at the facility, they still use his name to attract clients, he said. "The clinic has an operating theatre, but there isn't anyone to manage it. That's why it has been closed."
"We have issued repeated warnings [to unauthorised institutions] but they went unheeded. As such, we have decided to take action. Unauthorised facilities will be closed and sealed off. We want them to provide medical care, but there needs to be a suitable environment. Cheating in the name of providing medical services will not be tolerated," Ahmedul said.
The authorities will press on with the crackdown, as about 2,000 hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres are operating without a licence, he said on Sunday.
Ahmedul warned that those who failed to legalise their businesses in three months will be shown “no mercy” and their health centres will be “shut down”.