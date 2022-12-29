    বাংলা

    Indian maker of syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production; facility inspected

    Marion Biotech regretted as the company’s cough syrup was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan

    Sakshi DayalReuters
    Published : 29 Dec 2022, 12:56 PM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2022, 12:56 PM

    India's drug regulator said on Thursday that it had inspected Marion Biotech's production facility and promised more action based on the probe report after the company's cough syrup was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan.

    A legal representative of Marion Biotech said the Indian maker of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics regretted the deaths and the company has halted production of the Dok-1 Max syrup.

    The drug regulator reviewed the company's Noida facility in the Uttar Pradesh state and is in regular touch with its Uzbekistan counterpart, the Indian health ministry said in a statement.

    "The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing," the ministry said.

    Uzbekistan's health ministry said on Wednesday that at least 18 children in Samarkand city died after consuming the syrup manufactured by the Indian drugmaker.

    Another child, a one-year-old, died after being given the syrup for five days, Uzbek news website report.uz said on Thursday, citing the Qashqadaryo regional prosecutor's office.

    Officials in the Samarkand region had initially not reported the deaths to the ministry, the report added, citing health minister Bekhzod Musayevand.

    Seven employees were dismissed by the Uzbek ministry following a probe into the matter, and "disciplinary measures" were taken against some specialists. The Doc-1 Max tablets and syrups have also been withdrawn from all pharmacies, the Uzbek ministry added in its statement on Wednesday.

    The syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists, the Uzbekistan ministry said.

    India's ministry of chemicals and fertilisers issued an order on Thursday, laying out specifications to regulate the sale of ethylene glycol from the end of March.

    The incident follows another similar one in Gambia, where deaths of at least 70 children had been linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The Indian government and also the company, however, have since denied the allegations.

    India is known as the 'pharmacy of the world', and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the last decade, touching $24.5 billion in the last fiscal year.

    RELATED STORIES
    The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021.
    Hetero's Paxlovid generic gets WHO backing
    The treatment bundles two nirmatrelvir pills and one ritonavir pill and will be manufactured at Hetero's plants in India
    Bangladesh extends expiry date for Pfizer vaccines in stock with WHO approval
    Expiry date of Pfizer vaccines extended by 70 days: DGHS
    The Pfizer vaccines in stock can be used to provide the second booster dose for a period after their initial expiry dates
    The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, Jun 7, 2021, approved aducanumab, the first new medication for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades, a contentious decision, made despite opposition from the agency’s independent advisory committee and some Alzheimer’s experts who said there was not enough evidence that the drug can help patients.
    Japan approves blood test for Alzheimer's marker: Sysmex
    The test kit uses a small amount of the patient's blood to measure amyloid beta accumulation in the brain, allowing for earlier diagnosis and treatment
    European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks during a plenary session on EU global strategy on COVID-19 vaccinations at the EU parliament in Brussels, Belgium January 19, 2021.
    Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos
    While some companies say the products they have cut have no impact on patients or profits, others say some of withdrawn devices are essential

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher