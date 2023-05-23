WHO 'overstretched' in response to increasing health emergencies

A growing number of health emergencies around the world, from COVID-19 to cholera, have left the World Health Organization's response "overstretched", a senior advisor said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the UN agency's annual meeting, Professor Walid Ammar, chair of a committee reviewing the WHO's emergency response, said funding and staffing gaps were widening in the face of ever-increasing demands.

"[The] programme is overstretched as demands have only grown with the multiplicity and complexity of emergencies," he said.