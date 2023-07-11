Bangladesh reports 1,054 dengue hospitalisations, 7 deaths in a day

The hospitals in Bangladesh have reported admission of 1,054 dengue patients and seven deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in a day – both highest since January.
The new cases, reported in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, took the tally this year to 14,897, as the death toll rose to 83, including 36 in the first 11 days of July, according to latest data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.
In June, the hospitals reported 5,956 cases and 34 deaths.
On Tuesday morning, the hospitals were treating 3,303 dengue patients, including 2,306 in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said.
The majority of the new cases, 628, were also reported in Dhaka, where hospitals were struggling with an influx of dengue patients.
In 2020, 1,405 people contracted the disease at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one died.
The number of reported hospitalisations was 28,429 in 2021, with 105 deaths. In 2022, there were 62,382 dengue hospitalisations nationwide, with 181 deaths. Dhaka alone saw 39,220 patients admitted to hospitals.