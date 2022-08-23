‘Big C-section industry’ in Bangladesh is endangering reproductive health of millions of mothers to make billions

During her second trimester of pregnancy, Saima Tanha was told by her obstetrician-gynaecologist, commonly referred to as ob-gyn, to “get ready for (sic) caesare.”

Ceasere is the short form of caesarean section, also known as C-section or Caesarean delivery, which is a surgical procedure of delivering babies through an incision in the mother's abdomen, only preferred when a normal vaginal delivery would put the baby or the mother at risk.

At first, the ob-gyn said the C-section is necessary because the positioning of the baby in the uterus was too high for normal delivery. After a few weeks, Saima was told that since she was “below average height” than other expecting mothers, a C-section needed to be performed no matter what.

Saima knows better now.