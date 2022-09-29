Indonesia approves first home-grown COVID vaccine for emergency use

Penny Lukito, the head of BPOM, was cited by news portal CNN Indonesia as saying the approval was "given as a primary vaccine for adults."

Penny and a Bio Farma spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bio Farma said this month it would produce 20 million doses of the vaccine in 2022 and 100 million doses by 2024. It has also said it has sought a halal certificate - which would make the vaccine permissible under Islam - from relevant authorities.