DMCH interns vow to continue work stoppage until demands are met

“What we have heard so far is assurances which have not borne fruit. None of the attackers have been identified or taken into custody. That’s why we won’t withdraw our programme,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, authorities at the hospital claimed that the work stoppage had little effect on the hospital’s regular activities.

Brig Gen Md Nazmul Haque, director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said the hospital’s operation was running smoothly even with the absence of a large pool of interns, who are considered cogs in the wheel in any Bangladeshi hospital.

“The hospitals have at least 2,500 physicians on the payroll, and a good number of them are trainees or on fellowships. For now, we are using them. So, I won’t say the operation of the hospital was disrupted too much because of the strike,” he said.

He also said the police investigation is taking longer than expected as the victim failed to identify his attackers from a police line-up.

“We are trying everything from our end to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.”