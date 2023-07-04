Bangladesh records highest dengue deaths, hospitalisations in a day

As many as 678 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever and five patients have died from the mosquito-borne disease in a day, according to latest government data.
Both figures are the highest reported this year as a surge of infections has continued amid monsoon.
With the new patients admitted in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, the number of hospitalisations over the disease so far this year has reached 9,871.
The death toll has hit 61, including 14 in the first four days of July.
A total of 1,669 dengue patients were in hospital care on Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. They included 1,100 in Dhaka. Among the new patients 429 are also from the capital.
The Aedes mosquito-borne disease began spreading even before the start of the monsoon season this year. The number of cases and deaths has continued to rise since.
The DGHS had warned that this year would see more dengue cases and had advised steps to stop the spread of the disease.
The presence of mosquitos in Dhaka is at dangerous levels, according to a government survey. Experts fear that dengue may spread even further.
Nearly all of those who died of dengue this year suffered from dengue haemorrhagic fever and died of shock syndrome.
As part of efforts to contain the spread of the disease, Dhaka North City Corporation has cancelled leaves of its officials and workers to ease waterlogging and prevent Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the carrier of the dengue virus, from breeding in stagnant fresh water.
The Dhaka South City Corporation is conducting a combing operation in the capital to eradicate the breeding grounds of dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes as the deadly disease is running rampant.