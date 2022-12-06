Bangladesh to roll out 4th COVID dose on Dec 20

The government plans to administer the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Dhaka on Dec 20 to bolster people's fading immunity against the disease.

Initially, the shot will be available at seven vaccination centres on a trial basis. Later on Jan 1, the campaign will be expanded to inoculate people above the age of 60, frontline workers and those suffering from comorbidities, according to the health directorate.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered as the fourth shot and those who have taken the booster dose will be eligible for it.

The authorities have designated the Secretariat Clinic, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mugda General Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Hospital, Government Employees Hospital and Kurmitola General Hospital as venues for the experimental drive.