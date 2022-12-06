Bangladesh to roll out 4th COVID dose on Dec 20

The government plans to administer the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Dhaka on Dec 20 to bolster people's fading immunity against the disease.
Initially, the shot will be available at seven vaccination centres on a trial basis. Later on Jan 1, the campaign will be expanded to inoculate people above the age of 60, frontline workers and those suffering from comorbidities, according to the health directorate.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered as the fourth shot and those who have taken the booster dose will be eligible for it.
The authorities have designated the Secretariat Clinic, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mugda General Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Hospital, Government Employees Hospital and Kurmitola General Hospital as venues for the experimental drive.
Each centre will vaccinate 100 people with the fourth dose, according to Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of health services.
“Selected people will be informed about the fourth dose through SMS a day before their vaccination. Those who receive the experimental vaccine will be kept under observation for two weeks," he said.
"We will administer the second booster dose nationwide from Jan 1 if there are no complications among those who received it during the trial phase."
The level of antibodies required to fight the disease decreases four months after each vaccine dose, making a fourth shot necessary, according to Kabir.
"Apart from this, the decision [to administer the fourth dose] has been taken due to the recent increase in the number of coronavirus infections in various countries."
The government is aiming to provide the fourth vaccine dose to over 20 million people, he added.
So far, more than 126 million people have received at least two doses of the COVID vaccine, while over 62 million have received boosters.