WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday officially launched its mRNA vaccine technology hub in Cape Town, a facility established during the COVID-19 pandemic to help poorer countries struggling to gain access to life-saving medication.

In 2021, the WHO picked South African biotech firm Afrigen Biologics and local vaccine-maker Biovac for a proof-of-concept pilot project to give poor and middle-income countries the know-how and licences to make COVID vaccines, in what South African President Cyril Ramaphosa then called a historic step.

Afrigen Biologics has used the publicly available sequence of Moderna Inc's mRNA COVID vaccine to make its own version of the shot - AfriVac 2121 - at lab scale and is now scaling up production.

"The pre-clinical data is very promising to demonstrate that what we've created here is credible and would be a platform for mRNA vaccine manufacturing," Petro Terblanche, Afrigen CEO, told Reuters.