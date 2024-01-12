Daily count: Bangladesh records 17 dengue cases, no deaths

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 17 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 607 after the worst outbreak last year.

The death toll remained unchanged at four as there were no fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Friday.

The new cases included 10 in Dhaka.

The capital also accounted for 134 of the 279 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning.