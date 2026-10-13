October 13, 2026

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733gm of gold seized at two airports

The total value of the gold, gold ornaments, and an iPhone seized by customs is estimated to be Tk 13,941,167

733gm of gold seized at two airports

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Oct 2026, 01:51 PM

Updated : 13 Oct 2026, 01:51 PM

An air passenger has been detained in Chattogram after 100 grams of gold ornaments were found hidden inside his shoes.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) also seized another gold bar weighing 117 grams after searching the body of the passenger, who had arrived at Shah Amanat International Airport.

He has been identified as Tanbir Hasan Rifat, who had arrived on board Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-148 from Dubai at 7:30am on Monday.

In a press release on Tuesday, the CIID said that Rifat was questioned when he crossed the Green Channel without declaring anything to customs. During the initial questioning, he denied carrying gold.

"Later, during a search in the customs hall in the presence of representatives of other agencies, 100 grams of gold ornaments were found specially hidden inside his shoes and a gold bar weighing 117 grams was found during a body search."

The department also stated that another 117-gram gold bar and 100 grams of gold ornaments were found after searching the baggage and body of another passenger, Md Habibur Rahman, who arrived on the same flight.

A total of 434 grams of gold were seized in the operation, the estimated market value of which, including customs duties, is Tk 7.81 million.

On the same day, at 7:30pm, CIID went on alert at Shahjalal International Airport based on a tip-off.

The baggage of passenger Fatema Tuz Zohra, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on US-Bangla Airlines flight number BS-0316, was found to be “suspicious” as it crossed the Green Channel.

"During the inspection, 299 grams of gold ornaments and an iPhone 18 Pro Max were seized. The estimated value of the seized goods is Tk 6,129,167."

Altogether, 733 grams of gold were found in two separate operations at the two airports.

The seized goods have an estimated total value, including customs duties, of Tk 13,941,167.

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